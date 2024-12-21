Cuban deputy PM insists on rational water use





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 20 (ACN) Ines Maria Chapman Waugh, deputy prime minister of the country, called for a better use of the country's water resources, which are essential for economic and social development.



The intervention of the government representative took place during the debate after the presentation of the report of the highest audit of the National Institute of Hydraulic Resources (INRH) in the 4th Regular Session of the National Assembly of People's Power (ANPP), in its 10th Legislature, where she considered the strategic nature of the sector.



Chapman Waugh expressed that an analysis is required, with the appropriate information, from the municipal assemblies and the governments in the provinces on the management of the precious liquid and the quality of the service to the population.

She specified that in recent years several projects have been approved in the nation regarding this issue, such as the National Water Policy, the Law on Terrestrial Waters and the Comprehensive Water Development Plan foreseen until 2030, proof of the will of the Cuban State to improve water supply to the population and to ensure other fundamental services.



She also emphasized the importance of educating and raising people's awareness about the rational use of this resource, as well as the application of science and innovation for better management.



Chapman Waugh indicated that it has not been possible to obtain all the credits, and therefore alternatives have been sought with the State budget, which demonstrates the willingness to provide a solution to the problems.



In her remarks, she recalled Commander in Chief Fidel Castro and his thoughts on the vitality of water resources and the government's responsibility to continue working on solutions to water and energy-related problems and reaffirmed the Cuban government's commitment to address these issues at all levels.



At the ANPP, the report of the Industry, Construction and Energy Commission was presented by Magda Ileana Perez Matos, its president, in which the current situation of this important resource in the country was presented.



The president of the commission considered that the participation of foreign financing sources in the INRH is strategic for the efficient management of hydraulic resources, which will have an impact on the reduction of water losses and energy efficiency.



Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and France, with their respective development and cooperation agencies, are helping to boost the sector's performance.