Cuban special municipality adopts measures in view of the threat of hurricane Milton





NUEVA GERONA, Cuba, Oct 7 (ACN) The top authorities, as a temporary group, have adopted measures in Isle of Youth in view of the imminence of Hurricane Milton - category III on the Saffir-Simpson scale - which may affect the territory with tropical storm winds on October 8 and 9 this month.



Luis Sánchez, head of the forecasting department, informed that this Cuban municipality will be under the effects of this tropical system, accompanied by scarce rains and strong gusts, which will cause a rise in the average sea level in the southern coast and in the Gulf of Batabanó, therefore, conditions will be unfavorable for navigation.



In this regard, it was recalled that maritime cargo and passenger traffic has been suspended until further notice.



Osbel Lorenzo, first secretary of the Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, indicated to adopt measures in homes and warehouses, especially those with light cover, to activate the management post to register possible damages and urged to activate the disaster risk reduction plans.



It was learned that the ports of Nueva Gerona and Batabano are working on the deconcentration of goods and protection of the hoisting means in order to avoid losses.



Likewise, the immediate return of workers from Pesca Isla and Flora y Fauna companies located in the high seas and in nearby keys was ordered.



Tania Gil, sub-delegate of the Ministry of Agriculture, informed that in this area they called for the stockpiling and distribution of food and vegetables suitable for consumption in order to minimize damages in the sector, especially because the winds may cause losses if we take into account that today the soils are saturated with water.



Jose Redonet, director of the Community Services company, informed that they are also carrying out sanitation work to prevent flooding in the low areas of Nueva Gerona.



Dr. Barbara Daudinot, Municipal Director of Public Health, assured that emergency measures have been taken to hospitalize psychiatric patients with ambulatory behavior.