Lawmakers Nominate Cuban Doctors to Nobel Peace Prize





Havana, Jan 27 (ACN) A British lawmaker along 12 deputies from Germany’s Leftist Party joined other personalities from around the world who have made official their nomination of the Cuban medical contingent Henry Reeve to the Nobel Peace Prize.



According to the Cuban Foreign Ministry’s website, the German lawmakers sent the Norwegian Nobel Committee a letter stressing that the Cuban doctors have assisted some four million people and have saved about 90 thousand lives in Africa, Europe, Oceania and Latin America.



The letter also underlines the work of the Cuban medical contingent Henry Reeve specialized in disaster and epidemic situations in the fight against Ebola in Western Africa and Covid 19 in other nations of the world.



Meanwhile, British lawmaker Jeremy Corbyn became the 29th parliamentary of the UK to nominate the Cuban doctors to the Nobel Peace Prize, which he considered a well deserved tribute to the island’s physicians.



Since its setting up in 2005 by Cuban Revolution leader Fidel Castro, the Cuban medical contingent Henry Reeve has voluntarily offered assistance to any region off the world affected by natural phenomena. This was the case of the US state of New Orleans, which was ravaged by hurricane Katrina that same year, but the US government denied the contingent’s assistance to its people.