Caribbean Festival concludes today in eastern Cuba





SANTIAGO DE CUBA, Cuba, Jul 9 (ACN) With the symbolic Burning of the Devil, which took place at La Alameda walkway, very close to the bay, the Caribbean Festival will close today its 43rd edition, dedicated to the state of Bahia, Brazil.



After a week of busy cultural, academic and religious activity, the Festival of Fire was attended by more than 300 participants from 19 nations, which represents the power of summoning and unity for the defense and promotion of the traditions of the peoples of the region.



The main colloquium "The Caribbean that Unites Us" became a space to pay a heartfelt tribute to the outstanding journalist and cultural critic Pedro de la Hoz, who recently passed away and was awarded the Casa del Caribe International Prize in 2023.



The award was given to Jose Angel Garcia Vazquez, director of the JJ Son group, for his contribution to the development of local and national culture.



It was also given to the anthropologist, researcher, promoter and director of the Garifuna Folkloric Ballet of Honduras, Armando Crisanto Melendez, who at 85 years of age is still active and should have received it in 2009, when the event was dedicated to the culture of that territory, but due to the prevailing situation in his country, the delegation was unable to attend.



The event also included the traditional snake parade, dance workshops, theater, plastic arts, archeology, magical-religious ceremonies and spaces for the recognition and homage to institutions and personalities with an outstanding work in the defense and promotion of traditional popular culture.



The 44th edition of the Caribbean Festival has been announced for 2025, to be held from July 3 to 9, with Curaçao as guest of honor.