Diaz-Canel presides over extraordinary plenary session of the Party in central province





SANTA CLARA, Cuba, Oct 4 (ACN) With the presence of the first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, and Humberto Camilo Fernandez Suarez, member of the Central Committee and head of its cadres policy department, the extraordinary plenary meeting of this political organization began today in Villa Clara, under the premise that the people of Villa Clara will continue to be “ overcoming difficulties and hurdles for the Revolution”.



According to the program of the meeting, the attendees plan to analyze aspects related to the economic and social life of the Cuban central territory, such as food production, investments in social sectors, bankarization and the measures implemented to correct distortions and boost the economy.



The meeting also evaluates the response to the signals and indications derived from the visits made to five of the thirteen municipalities of Villa Clara during the first seven months of the year, and the work priorities for the rest of 2024.



The extraordinary plenary session of the Provincial Committee of the Party in Villa Clara is also attended by the top leaders of the Government in the territory, as well as a group of guests with relevant work in business management, research, culture and social life.