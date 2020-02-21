President of the Cuban parliament holds talks with his Pan-African counterpart



HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 21 (ACN) Esteban Lazo, president of the Cuban National Assembly of People's Power (ANPP), highlighted on Thursday the historical ties of the Caribbean nation with Africa, during a meeting at the National Capitol, seat of the Cuban legislature, with his counterpart from the Pan-African Parliament (PAP), Roger Nkodo Dang, who is on an official visit to the country.



Lazo Hernandez thanked the African Union for its position on the US economic, commercial and financial blockade against Havana and highlighted the role of this organization in the resolution of conflicts on the continent.

For his part, the top African parliamentary leader praised Fidel Castro's role in strengthening bilateral ties and asked for a minute's silence in remembrance of the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution.