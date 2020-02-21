Turkey condemns US blockade and advocates expanding trade with Cuba



HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 20 (ACN) Berris Ekinci, Turkish ambassador to Cuba, reiterated on Wednesday the rejection of the US economic, commercial and financial blockade, and called for the strengthening of cooperation between her country and Cuba.



Turkey rejects all kinds of unilateral sanctions, laws such as Helms-Burton and their extraterritorial character affect trade relations and investment in Cuba and have negative consequences for the people of this country, Ekinci stated, quoted by Prensa Latina.

Despite the consequences of such law, the diplomat asserted to be sure of the continuity and consolidation of the links between Turkey and Cuba and guaranteed that high-level reciprocal visits will continue and bilateral relations will be further deepened.

During the past five years, there has been a substantial increase in exchanges and our president Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited Havana in 2015, an important step forward and allowed us to analyze the possibilities of cooperation in different sectors, she added.

Besides, a concrete result of these meetings was the beginning, in late 2016, of direct flights by Turkish Airlines to Havana, resulting in a considerable increase in tourist flows, the ambassador continued.

Ekinci also highlighted the economic and commercial exchanges and the great potential for cooperation in sectors such as agriculture, health, transport, tourism, construction and energy.

Turkey intends to increase trade with Cuba, explore more opportunities in tourism and share its experiences in this field, the Turkish diplomat concluded.