Cuban medical brigade will fight COVID-19 in Angola

HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 27 (acn) About 256 health specialists from Cuba, members of the Henry Reeve brigade, will arrive in Angola to combat the spread of the new SARS CoV-2 coronavirus, declared a pandemic last March 11 by the World Health Organization (WHO).

As published by the Cuban embassy in that African nation on Twitter, the Cuban professionals will join the efforts already being made by the local government to confront the virus causing COVID-19.

Last Monday, Silvia Lutucuta, Angolan Minister of Health, publicly announced her government's decision to request medical aid from Cuba due to the broad experience of the Caribbean island's professionals in combating various diseases.

In recent days the Antillean nation has made available to needy countries several medical brigades, which are already working in Venezuela, Nicaragua, Belize, Suriname and in the northern Italian region of Lombardy.

Cuba and Angola established diplomatic relations on November 11, 1975, and since then they maintain historical ties forged in the fight for independence and defense of the sovereignty of the African nation.

Both countries have developed cooperative relationships in sectors such as health, construction, education, science and technology, agriculture, defense, energy, and water resources.

More than 800 Cuban health collaborators and more than 1,000 education workers serve in Angola, while more than 2,000 Angolans study and some 7,000 professionals have graduated in the Caribbean island.